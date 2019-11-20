NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro teacher is being on leave after handing out a controversial homework assignment.
It all started when a Cane Ridge High School teacher pulled an internet assignment after showing the movie “Fences” starring Denzel Washington. The move is approved by Metro Schools, but the homework assignment was not, and at the top of the page, a racial slur was written.
One of the students posted it on social media and the school took action. Steven Small, a Metro teacher since 2016, was placed on leave.
Students have started a petition in his support.
Metro Schools provided a statement on the incident:
“The homework assignment given out at Cane Ridge High School was offensive, inappropriate, and out of line with the standards of MNPS. We sincerely apologize to students, families, and community members who may experience pain or trauma as a result of this incident.”
