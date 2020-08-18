NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A longtime Metro Schools teacher decided to leave public schools for a consistent option, and it wasn’t protection from the COVID-19 virus that influenced her to make the change.
Former Metro School teacher Jayme Hubbell has made 2020-style teacher her permanent workflow.
“I loved teaching in Metro. I did it for seven years,” she said.
Now she teachers for Tennessee Connection Academy, a virtual public school.
“With COVID-19 and the pandemic, and not know the future of what was going on in the school systems, I needed a routine,” said Hubbell.
She said her health was not her main concern. Instead, the uncertainty that came with every workday during a pandemic.
“I just need something for me that provided a routine,” said Hubbell. “I know I’m planning for students to show up. I know they’re able to show up.”
She now teaches students from a distance but feels surprisingly closer to them.
“I talk to my families. They call me. They text me,” said Hubbell. “It’s growing me as a teacher. It’s so different. It’s not what I thought it was going to be. It’s far greater.”
Tennessee Connections Academy is in its second year. The program provides one computer per family in need.
If a virtual learning experience is something you child needs, click for information about the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.