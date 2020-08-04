Officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools admitted that some parents have had trouble logging into the system on Tuesday morning.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville students returned to school on Tuesday, but this time they’re attending in virtual classrooms.

Hayden Shannon, a fourth grader, is attending classes in his bedroom instead of at Dodson Elementary.

“I saw my classmates and I saw my teacher,” said Hayden, who is 9.

Hayden is lucky. He has mom and grandma to help.

He was also able to log in on his personal computer with no problems.

“He actually had a morning activity where he was supposed to find four yellow things in the house,’ said Satrina Shannon, Hayden’s mom. “He did and was able to share that with the rest of his classmates.”

He was not able to log in with his district-issued laptop.

“It seemed like it had a firewall up and it blocked us from the internet,” said Shannon.

When it came to laptop issues, Hayden was far from alone.

The Metro Nashville Public Schools system sent out emails and voicemails apologizing for the problems.

Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle asked parents to be patient.

“Our team is standing ready. If you need to call us, please do, but also please utilize the resources that we made available to help you just troubleshoot,” said Battle.

Hayden and his family are already seeing some of the benefits of virtual learning.

“You’re in the comfort of your home. The child can go at their pace. They don’t have to feel too shy when everybody is looking at them and they are able to learn on a computer at a much faster pace,” said Shannon.

The school district said for the first 20 days there won’t be any serious instruction, just introductions and practicing with the computers. Students also won’t be penalized if they can’t log in.

Middle Tennessee School Start Dates

School Start Date Virtual In-Person
Metro Nashville Public Schools August 4th Yes
Sumner County Schools August 3rd Yes
Wilson County Schools August 17th Yes Yes
Rutherford County Schools August 10th Yes
Cannon County Schools All Students: August 14th Yes Yes
Smith County Schools August 7th Yes Yes
Trousdale County Schools In-Person: July 30th, Virtual: August 3rd Yes Yes
Macon County Schools August 24th Yes Yes
Montgomery County Schools August 31st Yes Yes
Cheatham County Schools All Students: Aug. 14th, Pre-K/Kin. Aug. 20th Yes Yes
Robertson County Schools August 12th Yes Yes
Williamson County Schools August 7th G 3-12 Pre-K, Kin., G 1-2
Dickson County Schools Last Names A-L: Aug. 3rd, M-Z: Aug. 5th, All Students: Aug. 7th Yes Yes
Hickman County Schools Abbreviated Day: Aug. 3rd, First Full Day: Aug. 5th Yes Yes
Maury County Schools August 10th Yes Yes
Warren County Schools August 12th Start, A-L: Mon/Wed, M-Z: Tues/Thurs Yes Yes
De Kalb County Schools August 3rd Yes Yes
Putnam County Schools August 3rd Yes Yes
Jackson County Schools Last Names A-L: Aug. 5th, M-z: Aug. 7th, All Students: 10th Yes Yes
Moore County Schools August 5th Yes Yes
 

