NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville students returned to school on Tuesday, but this time they’re attending in virtual classrooms.

Hayden Shannon, a fourth grader, is attending classes in his bedroom instead of at Dodson Elementary.

“I saw my classmates and I saw my teacher,” said Hayden, who is 9.

Metro Schools: Some parents reporting issues logging into virtual learning It's the first day of school for students in Metro Nashville Public Schools, but instead of a classroom, this year kids will be learning online for the first few weeks.

Hayden is lucky. He has mom and grandma to help.

He was also able to log in on his personal computer with no problems.

“He actually had a morning activity where he was supposed to find four yellow things in the house,’ said Satrina Shannon, Hayden’s mom. “He did and was able to share that with the rest of his classmates.”

He was not able to log in with his district-issued laptop.

“It seemed like it had a firewall up and it blocked us from the internet,” said Shannon.

When it came to laptop issues, Hayden was far from alone.

Metro Schools handing out meals to students Metro school students are having lunches picked up and delivered as they start their first day back to school, virtually.

The Metro Nashville Public Schools system sent out emails and voicemails apologizing for the problems.

Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle asked parents to be patient.

“Our team is standing ready. If you need to call us, please do, but also please utilize the resources that we made available to help you just troubleshoot,” said Battle.

Hayden and his family are already seeing some of the benefits of virtual learning.

Metro Schools to begin with online classes on Tuesday Summer is officially over for public school students in Davidson County. Those students return to school on Tuesday, but they’re staying at home.

“You’re in the comfort of your home. The child can go at their pace. They don’t have to feel too shy when everybody is looking at them and they are able to learn on a computer at a much faster pace,” said Shannon.

The school district said for the first 20 days there won’t be any serious instruction, just introductions and practicing with the computers. Students also won’t be penalized if they can’t log in.