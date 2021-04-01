NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Health set a single-day COVID-19 vaccination record on Tuesday at the Music City Center.
Health officials said 2,084 people were vaccinated on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Davidson County announced that anyone over the age of 16 can now get the COVID-19 vaccination.
Anyone in Davidson County age 16 and older can now schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Demand for the vaccine in Nashville is still greater than supply, but officials don’t see an issue with 50% of Davidson County residents being fully vaccinated by May.
Officials remind people that if they’re gathering for Easter this weekend to wear a mask and socially distant. If it’s a gathering of all adults – no children – who are fully vaccinated, masks do not need to be worn.
Roughly 15 million Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines have been ruined after a factory mix-up in Baltimore, according to a report from The New York Times.
Johnson & Johnson announced a batch of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used.
The batch was being made by Emergent BioSolutions, one of 10 companies that Johnson & Johnson is used to speed up manufacturing of its recently approved vaccine.
Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine given to 10,000 people recently at a mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium was safe.
Jahangir said the facility with the bad batch of vaccine had not been approved yet to make part of the vaccine. He said any more Johnson & Johnson vaccine Metro receives will come from other facilities.
The Center for Disease Control is reporting 23 states with increasing cases, but Tennessee is not one of the cases seeing an increase.
