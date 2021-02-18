NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All non-essential Metro Nashville-Davidson County facilities are closed on Thursday, Feb. 18 as the county continues to experience severe winter weather.

Metro departments impacted by building closures are asking employees to work remotely when possible to ensure delivery of Metro services.

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Metro Nashville Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 18 due to continued hazardous road conditions. Before- and after-care programs will be closed. All after-school activities are canceled as well, including sports practices, games, performances, parent meetings, etc.

District offices will be closed physically but remain open virtually, and 12-month employees will report to work remotely unless their positions require them to report in person.

On Friday, Feb. 19, Metro Schools will be open all virtually. This means attendance will be taken and all students, whether they would normally report to school in person or virtually, should log in and prepare for a full day of learning remotely.

Any additional closures after Thursday would result in extending the school year. As such, the district will be relying on virtual school days for any inclement weather events for the remainder of the school year.

Revised Phase-in Schedule for Students

As a result of the winter weather, Metro Schools will be adjusting the phase-in of students back into school buildings for in-person learning.

Fifth and ninth grade students will return on Tuesday, Feb. 23 (originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18)

Grades 6, 7, and 8 will return on Friday, Feb. 26 (originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25)

Grades 10, 11, and 12 will return on Wednesday, March 3, as originally scheduled.

Each day prior to the return of students will be an asynchronous learning day for those grade levels about to return. This will give teachers and staff time to prepare for the return of students.

This phase-in process is for students whose parents chose the in-person learning option back in September or December. Those who chose virtual learning will remain virtual for the remainder of the school year.

Nashville Community Education

Nashville Community Education’s classes are virtual and will meet this week.

If students need to get in touch with NCE email cecinfo@nashville.gov.

Metro COVID-19 vaccine clinic, waiting list to remain shut down due to winter storm NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department is working to reschedule COVID-19 vaccinations that have been canceled due to severe win…

Metro Public Health:

The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Music City Center is closed Thursday, Feb. 18.

The vaccine is being stored, is safe and none is going to waste. People who had an appointment Feb. 16 or 17 will be called to reschedule.

Those who had an appointment for their second dose should come back any day when the vaccine clinic is open.

All MPHD clinics are closed. Metro Animal Care and Control will be operating on call for emergencies.

Metro Health able to vaccinate homeless, standby list to prevent vaccine going to waste Metro Nashville Public Health was able to vaccinate around 250 people at homeless shelters so the COVID-19 vaccine wouldn’t go to waste.

Metro Social Services update

The Metro Social Services Office building at 800 Second Avenue is closed Thursday, Feb. 18. Social workers are working remotely.

Davidson County residents in need of immediate assistance, please call 615-862-6432.

MDHA

MDHA offices are closed Thursday, Feb. 18 due to severe winter weather. Staff who can work from home will perform their work duties from home and virtual meetings will continue.

If you are a resident and need to report a maintenance emergency, please call your management office, and press 1 when prompted.

Metro Action Commission (MAC)

Metro Action Commission buildings are closed Thursday, Feb. 18. MAC personnel will serve customers virtually Thursday.

Calls and E-mails to the main office, Head Start and Early Head Start Centers will be handled by staff virtually.

The Head Start and Early Head Start classes will resume virtually on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Testing for the Adult Education HiSet Practice Test (GED) was postponed from Wednesday, Feb. 17 to Wednesday, Feb. 24 if weather permits.

Courts

The Criminal Courts are open on Thursday, Feb. 18, only for the General Sessions felony jail docket in 3A, the misdemeanor jail docket in 3C, and the domestic violence and order of protection docket in 4B.

If weather conditions necessitate a change, all interested parties will be notified.

The Criminal Court Clerk’s office is closed other than the Bond office. If anyone has questions, they can reach someone in the Bond office at 615-862-5670.

Juvenile Court is open for emergency hearings only on Thursday, Feb. 18. Juvenile Court staff will be available by phone or email.

The Nashville/Davidson County District Attorney’s Office

The Nashville DA’s Office is closed to the public Thursday, Feb. 18 due to weather conditions. Only employees handling the General Sessions jail docket should report.

Public Defender of Metro Nashville and Davidson County

Public Defender’s public lobby is closed Thursday, Feb. 18.

Essential staff members will be in the office to work court dockets that are running Thursday and staff will be available by phone.

Office of the Circuit Court Clerk

The Office of the Circuit Court Clerk is closed to in-person access. The Circuit Court Clerk and Probate Court Clerk offices will be available by phone 615-747-8477 or 615-566-7082.

Online services such as CaseLink and eFile are available. Technical Support is also available.

Clerk and Master’s Office

The Clerk and Master’s Office is closed. E-filing remains available.

Office of Family Safety

For Order of Protection Help 24/7 call 615-880-1100 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Call 615-880-1101 after hours.

The Davidson County Clerk’s Office

All branches of the Davidson County Clerk’s Office are closed Thursday, Feb. 18. Contact the Davidson County Clerk’s Office via its website.

The Davidson County Trustee’s Office

The lobby of the Office of the Metropolitan Trustee located on the Richard H. Fulton Campus is closed Thursday, Feb. 18 due to severe winter weather conditions and for the protection and safety of all employees and visitors to the Office of the Metropolitan Trustee.

Tax specialists will be available to answer calls from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The Donelson Hermitage Virtual Tax Relief Workshop is still scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.

Davidson County Register of Deeds

The Register’s office at 501 Broadway is closed Thursday, Feb. 18 due to inclement weather.

Assessor of Property

The Office of Assessments remains closed to walk-in constituency services due to Covid-19 pandemic and Thursday, Feb. 18 due to inclement weather.

Staff will be work virtually and will promptly returning phone calls and emails.

Call 615-862-6080 or email or visit the website to obtain information regarding your property and for updates.

Metro Arts

Metro Arts will be open during regular business hours as staff work remotely.

The Arts Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, will take place virtually on WebEx at 12 noon.

Residents may find information on how to attend meetings and contact staff on the website.

Beer Board

The Beer Board offices are closed Thursday with staff working remotely.

Metro Parks

Community centers, Sportsplex, Nature Center and Parthenon are closed Thursday, Feb. 18.

UT-TSU Extension

UT-TSU Extension will be open but operating remotely. Extension agents can be reached through social media or by emailing aes@nashville.gov­.

The Metro Historical and Historic Zoning Commission

MHCwill be open during regular business hours as staff work remotely Thursday, Feb. 18.

Nashville Farmers’ Market

The Nashville Farmers’ Market is closed on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Customers can order essential groceries by visiting the website. Staff will work remotely and may be reached by calling 615-880-2001 or by email.

Davidson County Election Commission

The election commission is closed Thursday, Feb. 18. For information call 615-862-8600 or email.

Nashville Public Library

All NPL Facilities are closed.

NPL is suspending curbside and public computer reservation services for all library locations on Thursday, Feb. 18. Online services, including the online catalog, can be accessed on the website.

Other Metro Building Closures Staff Working Remotely

Metro Codes

Planning Department

eBid Nashville

Metro Human Resources Offices

Human Relations Commission

Essential services, such as Metro Police and Nashville Fire emergency response, as well as road work and emergency cold weather sheltering, will continue.

To request non-emergency Metro services, visit the hubNashville website, use the hubNashville 311 app, or call 311 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Metro Nashville Public Works

There will be no trash or recycling collection on Thursday, Feb. 18. All Metro convenience centers are closed on Thursday, Feb. 18. Public Works administrative officers are closed Thursday, Feb. 18.

Trash & Recycling Updates

In addition to the delay caused by the Presidents’ Day holiday, inclement weather has caused additional delays for trash and recycling collection this week. To prioritize safety for all, we will not be collecting trash or recycling Thursday, Feb. 18. Customers with pickup scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday this week will be picked up on their normal days next week. The department will assess conditions and make a determination about Thursday collections, currently scheduled to be picked up on Friday, at a later time.

Snow & Ice Removal Updates

As another round of winter weather moves in, Metro Public Works crews continue to plow and salt primary and secondary routes across Davidson County. Crews have been out since 5:30 a.m. Sunday running 12-hour shifts and will continue efforts to ensure primary routes are passable. Drivers are urged to avoid roadways if possible.

WeGo Public Transit

Customer Care Call Center hours will be from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. for Wednesday through Friday this week to help answer customer questions about service.

Customers should follow local media, follow WeGo Public Transit on social media (@WeGoTransit), and visit the WeGo Transit snow route schedule page for updates. Customers can also check one of the mobile real-time information tools such as Google Transit or the Transit App, or call WeGo Customer Care at 615-862-5950 for detailed information and service updates.

COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers

All COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical College, including at Nissan Stadium Lot “N,” will remain closed through the week of Feb. 15 due to inclement weather.

Metro Nashville Police Department

The MNPD is grateful to Nashvillians for staying home and traveling only if absolutely necessary.

Between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to 24 property damage crashes and 3 injury crashes.

Even some MNPD police cars became bogged down in the snow overnight. Officers continue to be held over for at least 2 hours at the conclusion of their regular shifts through Friday morning to help answer calls.

OEM Cold Patrols

The Nashville OEM ESU Members will continue cold patrols in the evenings to check on members of the homeless community who are out in the cold.

OEM ESU Members will also provide blankets, gloves, hand warmers and other care items to those who would like them.

Transportation to the Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter or other sheltering options will be arranged for people who want to get out of the cold.

Cold Patrol Results:

Saturday, Feb. 13

8 Personnel - 48 manhours

119 Blankets Distributed (all time high)

12 Blue Plastic Tarps

36 Care Packages Created by Belmont Students

Sunday, Feb. 14

8 ESU Personnel - 68 Manhours

25 Blankets Distributed

22 Care Packages Created by Belmont Students

6 People transported to shelter

Monday, Feb. 15

8 ESU Personnel – 56 Manhours

17 Blankets Distributed

1 Person transported to shelter

Tuesday, Feb. 16

8 ESU Personnel - 40 manhours

44 Blankets Distributed

2 People transported to shelter

2 Stalled Motorists Assisted

Wednesday, Feb. 17

10 ESU Personnel - 88 manhours

46 Blankets distributed

2 People transported to shelter

4 Stalled Motorists Assisted

OEM ESU Winter Storm Response

OEM ESU Members responded to boat dock collapse at Blue Turtle Bay Marina.

OEM divers and water rescue personnel assisted NFD with the rescue of people trapped on collapsed dock.

Assisted six EMS units and two fire trucks that were stuck in the snow/ice.

Four ESU personnel with two squad trucks stayed on-duty overnight in case a request for assistance was made.

Extreme Cold Weather Shelter

Metro Social Services plans to close the cold weather overflow shelter by mid-morning Thursday to allow for proper cleaning of the facility for COVID-19 prevention.

Metro Social Services is asking all people to use Nashville Rescue Mission as the main access point throughout the day. Metro is coordinating with Nashville Rescue Mission.

An Extreme Cold Weather Shelter will open Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Nashville Fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

The shelter is located at 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203. The shelter is separate from the COVID-19 Homeless Shelter in operation at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Metro Social Services will encourage people to enter the shelters in the evening and then stay inside the shelter.

Metro Social Services is in touch with nonprofits to coordinate their questions around transportation, etc.

People should use the Nashville Rescue Mission first. People with pets are welcome at the Extreme Cold Weather Shelter.

You can find more information about the Nashville Cold Weather Community Response plan, including future Extreme Cold Weather Shelter openings at the website.

Clients Served:

Since Saturday, Nashville has provided a total of 597 shelter beds and 18 pet stays in a COVID-19 safe environment at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Saturday to Sunday: 102 people and 4 dogs; 60 people remained during the day on Sunday

Sunday to Monday: 135 people and 5 dogs; 90 people remained during the day on Monday

Monday to Tuesday: 166 people and 5 dogs stayed; 105 people remained during the day on Tuesday

Tuesday to Wednesday: 194 people and 4 dogs stayed; 145 people plan to stay during the day

Wednesday to Thursday: 217 people and 5 dogs stayed

Community Resource Center of Nashville

Community Resource Center is asking for donations of hand warmers, gloves, hats and blankets. Consider donating through the website. CRC has also set up an Amazon wish list for donations.

Nashville Electric Service

As of 6:30 a.m. there were 14 customer outages.

There will be no residential disconnections for nonpayment will take place Thursday, Feb. 18 because the high temperature is projected below 32 degrees.

NES: Power won't be disconnected during below freezing temperatures NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An electric company in Nashville is working to help anyone struggling to pay their electric bill during these chilly temper…

Metro Water Services

Metro Water Services (MWS) remains fully operational and the vital water services you depend

on are safe and available. Where possible, employees are working remotely.

The Customer Services Center can be reached by calling 615-862-4600 or emailing Online@Nashville.gov.

All payment channels, except for the over-the-counter transactions, are available, including the two outdoor kiosks.

Metro Water Services will only be responding to emergency work orders and will not be making scheduled water and sewer taps, etc. until outside temperatures return to above freezing.

For leaking or broken pipes within your home, contact a plumber. Leaking or broken water mains should be reported to 615-862-4600 immediately.

Customers are urged to take necessary precautions to prevent water pipes in your home from freezing:

Remove all exterior hose connections and insulate the hose bibs.

Cover foundation vents.

Insulate exposed water pipes.

Allow your home’s warmer air to reach the water pipes by opening cabinet doors.

Allow a small trickle of water, about the size of a pencil lead, to run from a cold-water faucet.

Keep meter box closed to prevent cold air from reaching the meter and the pipes.

Locate the water shut-off valve inside your home. The ability to quickly close this valve may prevent further damage to your home if one of your interior pipes burst. The shut-off valve may be in the basement, under the kitchen sink, in a utility closet, near the hot water heater, or even under your home in a crawl space. If you think you have found it, be sure to test it and consider labelling it so it is easy to locate.

If you do experience frozen water lines, remember to never use open flames. An open flame could cause the water in the pipe to turn into steam and build up enough pressure to split the pipe. Sometimes ice in a pipe will melt if you warm it with a hair dryer or wrap it in hot towels.