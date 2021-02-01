NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools announced that students would start to return to in-person learning on Thursday.

Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said students with special needs who attend Genesis Academy and High Roads School of Nashville would return to the classroom on Feb. 4.

The rest of the phase-in schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, February 9: Grades Pre-K to 4 and students with exceptional needs

Thursday, February 18: Grades 5 and 9, transition grades for Middle and High

Thursday, February 25: Grades 6, 7, and 8

Wednesday, March 3: Grades 10, 11 and 12

On the day students return to the classroom, "there will be no live instruction so teachers and staff can have time to prepare to welcome students back to buildings," Metro Schools said.

“This would not be possible without our teachers and staff who have worked tirelessly to provide both academic and social-emotional supports to our students,” Battle said in a statement on the district's website on Monday. “I hope the Nashville community will join me in thanking them for their service.”

Metro Schools said Friday that the system’s COVID-19 risk score dropped below 7 for the first time since late November. At a risk score of 6.7, it allowed Battle to start a plan to bring students back to the classroom.

Elementary school age students were last in school before Thanksgiving break when the COVID numbers spiked. Middle school and high school students have not attended in-person classes this year.

In September, parents could pick if they wanted to have their students learn virtually or in-person learning. Parents could change their minds in December. Any students who selected to learn virtually will continue to do so.

"We are committed to the success of our virtual learners, just as we are for those who chose in-person learning," Battle said. "We will continue to provide them with both academic and social-emotional supports so they can continue to progress academically while learning remotely."

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the level of Coronavirus is improving, and the COVID risk score is at its lowest. He added that metrics have held steady and some improved since announcing last week for school.

“This is great news for students and families who want the in-person option, and I’m looking forward to welcoming students back into the classroom,” Cooper said in a statement on Monday. “But we must welcome our school kids back responsibly and safely; that means continuing to mask up and distance. We must also ensure our students come back strong; with our help, they can make full, student-by-student academic progress. I’m committed to supporting Dr. Battle and her team in that critical work.”

Dr. James Hildreth, President and CEO of Meharry Medical College, said teachers need to get the vaccine and said it is "the key to opening schools."

“Meharry has been heavily involved in the city’s response to COVID-19 and stands ready to use the deep knowledge and insight we’ve gained about the virus to help protect the students and staff of MNPS,” Hildreth said in a statement on Monday. “The mitigation strategies that will be put in place will take best practices from around the country and tailor them to the unique and diverse school settings throughout the district.”

Metro Schools will implement the following safety protocols:

mask mandate for students and staff

physical distancing whenever possible

additional cleaning measures by custodial staff

supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gloves, and cleaning supplies for teachers and staff

Battle said Metro Schools wants to be apart of the proposed plan by the Tennessee Department of Health to get a direct allocate amount of vaccines to administer to staff. Teachers are scheduled to receive in state's Phase 1b plan. Metro is in phase 1a2 of its plan and phase 1b to start in late February or early March.

“I appreciate the thoughtful approach presented by Dr. Battle and her steadfast commitment to offering an in-person option when it was safe to do so,” Christiane Buggs, Chair of the Board of Education, said in a statement on Monday. “Now we need to see a similar commitment from Governor Lee by doing the one thing Dr. Battle has asked for him to do, and that is to prioritize MNPS for a direct allocation of vaccines now – not four weeks from now – so that we can further protect our teachers and support staff who are still fearful of this virus that still poses a danger to their health and safety and that of their families.”