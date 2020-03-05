NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will temporarily relocate the students, faculty and staff of three schools that were damaged by a tornado early Tuesday morning.
Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary School and Meigs Magnet Middle School had extensive damage from the tornado. Students and staff at Gra-Mar will be moving to Jere Baxter Middle School in order to accommodate the need for additional facility space.
“We are working overtime to ensure that this process goes as smoothly as possible, but we know there will be challenges along the way. We also know that MNPS and the Nashville community have shown that we are up to any challenge that comes our way,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, interim director of schools. “We’ll be giving our schools all the support they need, and our city and our district will come out of this difficult situation stronger than ever.”
MNPS staff who work on instruction, information technology, nutrition, transportation and other issues are already making arrangements to ensure efficient moves of people and materials so that school can restart at the new locations on Monday. Each school will follow its regular schedule. Metro Schools will work to transfer all student belonging to their new schools.
All Metro schools will remain closed through Friday as the city and the school district continue to deal with storm damage, power outage and impassable roads.
Details on the relocations
Meigs and Gra-Mar to Jere Baxter
Metro Schools had already been working on a plan to consolidate Jere Baxter and Gra-Mar Middle Schools at the Jere Baxter facility starting in the 2020-21 school year. A community meeting is planned for Thursday from 607 p.m. at Jere Baxter to talk about the consolidation with families and answer questions.
As a result of the storm damage, students and staff assigned to Gra-Mar Middle School will go ahead and report to Jere Baxter Middle School, 350 Hart Lane, starting Monday. Meanwhile, students who attend Meigs Middle Magnet School will report to Gra-Mar Middle School, 575 Joyce Lane, also on Monday. Bus transportation will be provided to Gra-Mar students, and they will be routed accordingly from their normal stops.
Jere Baxter and Gra-Mar will operate with some consolidated services, but instructional activities will still be separated into two different middle schools under the leadership of Kisha Cox, the principal of Jere Baxter, and Dr. LarCulia Woods, the principal of Gra-Mar.
Gra-Mar students and families will be allowed to come to the school between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday to remove textbooks, personal items and other materials from their lockers.
The school day for Meigs will continue to start at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. at Gra-Mar Middle. Parents will be able to drop their students off at the school via Gra-Mar’s car rider line. WeGo Public Transit will be operating a bus that will transport Meigs students from Music City Central to Gra-Mar Middle from the same bay (7) and time they currently leave.
MNPS staff will be moving items in Meigs students’ lockers to Gra-Mar as soon as possible. We ask that students, parents and teachers be patient as some items may not be available at Gra-Mar immediately.
Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary
Students at Robert Churchwell will be temporarily relocated to Park Avenue Enhanced Option Elementary School at 3703 Park Avenue and should report there by 7:45 a.m. Monday.
The principals of Robert Churchwell and Park Avenue are working closely together to coordinate where classrooms will be located at Park Avenue, which is large enough to accommodate both schools.
Lockeland Design Center Elementary
Lockeland sustained less significant damage than Churchwell and Meigs and will re-open Monday morning after repairs are completed and power is restored.
General information
Bus routes are being developed and will be communicated to schools and families as soon as they are available.
The great majority of MNPS schools were not damaged. Their facilities will be assessed for their capacity to accommodate any new students.
