NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will be receiving more than $123 million from the latest federal stimulus package.
Metro school leaders said they have four priorities with this money.
It includes COVID response, academics like learning loss, social emotional learning support like mental health and transitions for summer programs.
The Tennessee Department of Education set aside more than $123 million from last month’s federal stimulus package for Metro Schools.
Metro Schools’ Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle announced the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund during last week’s school board meeting.
In the first stimulus package, Metro Schools got $26 million that went toward buying PPE along with supporting teachers in students in virtual learning.
This time it’s a different focus.
“We’re looking to fund all of the allowed categories with the exception of planning for long-term closures because that is not our focus right now,” Battle said. “Our focus is getting students back in the classroom when conditions allow for it.”
The money Metro Schools is receiving can be set aside and spent through 2023. The district said it will have an initial funding list by the end of the month.
