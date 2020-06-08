NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper announced Monday he is directing $24 million in funding from the federal CARES Act to provide every public school student in Nashville-Davidson county with a laptop and internet connectivity for those students who need it.
Cooper made the announcement during Monday's briefing to address coronavirus and other issues facing the city.
"The coronavirus has highlighted a vast digital divide in our community," said Cooper. "Those who do not have the means to continue their education, engage with their teachers and peers, and benefit from free programs offered by Metro and our partners are placed at a clear, and early, disadvantage. We are making an historic investment in our public school students and empowering our educators to help bridge the digital divide that most often affects MNPS families in Nashville's historically underserved neighborhoods."
"As our Board of Education knows, the digital divide is one of the biggest challenges facing our schools and because of the leadership of Mayor John Cooper, we are taking a huge step forward for equity," said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools. "This investment and these devices will make a big impact on our students' lives, and we can't thank Mayor Cooper enough for making that possible."
“I want to thank Mayor Cooper for this exciting investment in Nashville’s children and in Nashville’s future,” said school board member Amy Frogge in a news release. “Ensuring that our students have access to computers and to the internet is a huge step towards a more equitable city, where all our children have the tools they need to succeed.”
Metro Schools also said it would hold a press conference on Tuesday morning to announce plans to re-open schools on time for the 2020-21 school year.
The investment will allow Dell Computers to provide Metro Nashville with up to 90,000 laptops for the projected 84,740 students who will be enrolled in traditional and charter schools in the upcoming school year. The cost of each computer will be just over $200 per device, a significant reduction from the list price.
Laptops are only useful to the extent that students using them can connect to the internet. Metro Schools surveyed families to determine how many families had access to the internet. Fifteen percent of families who responded to the survey reported that they did no thave internect access. Adjusting for no respondents, MNPS has estimated that 20% of their families lack internet access.
To meet the needs of these families, the $24 million is also sufficient to pay for up to 17,000 mobile internet hotspots. MNPS is entering into an agreement that will provide students with mobile internet hotspots. Metro is still negotiating with vendors, but the cost of the internet hotspot service would be no more than $20/month, a significant reduction from the list price. Hotspot devices will be distributed to students along with their laptops.
