NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - School may look a little bit different this year for some Metro students. That’s because school leaders are offering parents more options due to the pandemic.
Parents can choose between either having their kids go back to the classrooms or work virtually.
School officials tell News4 that students will still be assigned to their school and they would sign up in semester blocks. For families who want their kids to go back, the district is providing personal protective equipment, such as masks and sanitizer stations. They will also enforce social distancing whenever possible to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.
Metro Schools Director Adrienne Battle said they want to be considerate of parents and their concerns. Battle also wants to make sure staff is equipped with the resources they need going into the upcoming school year.
“We are also planning for a blended approach, even in a face to face scenario. We have to be prepared in the future to pivot in the event that our numbers increase, or we see a significant spike in any particular community or across the district. So, we’re planning for all of it at the same time. Which means, we’ve got to equip our support staff with devices and connectivity,” Battle said.
Battle also said she wants to be clear: They don’t have all of the answers yet. Their team is working hard to deal with logistical and organizational challenges that may come up along the way. That includes how parents can sign up, how they will assign teachers and how students will receive equipment to participate.
