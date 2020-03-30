Metro Schools will be providing distance learning materials in grade/age-appropriate packets at MNPS-run student meal distribution sites, including 16 stops and more than 40 bus stops, on Monday and every Monday while schools are closed.
The materials will also be available online - https://www.mnps.org/printables - for students, parents and teachers to download and use.
