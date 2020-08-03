NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Summer is officially over for public school students in Davidson County.
Those students return to school on Tuesday, but they’re staying at home.
Buses aren’t rolling out, instead students are expected to show up to their computers.
“It has been very interesting. We have had to be very innovative,” said Whites Creek High Principal Dr. Brian Mells.
Tuesday will be Mells’ first day at a new school.
“If you don’t get the butterflies before the first day of school, it is time to retire,” said Mells. “I have them.”
Metro Nashville Public Schools begin the year on Tuesday virtually.
“We’re very excited and we believe our students are ready to be successful for this upcoming year,” said Mells, who said all of their laptops have been checked out.
Those computers will serve as the classroom for at least a month.
“We believe that Doctor (Adrienne) Battle will make the right decision for Metro Nashville Public Schools,” said Mells.
The district will maintain online learning through at least Labor Day weekend and re-evaluate after that.
Whites Creek High School is doing what it can to help their students adjust to virtual learning.
“We did kind of an intimate setting just for the freshmen, just so they can sort of get adapted to high school,” said Sharae Jefferson, community chief site manager.
“We’re asking every day for the Cobras to rise up each day as the Creek is rising, and we believe in the Creek,” said Mells.
Each school system’s plan in unique, but Metro Schools is the only major system starting the year virtually.
Davidson County will be the second school system in the area going back to school this week.
Students in Sumner County were back in the classroom or learning from home on Monday. The system is doing a mix of remote and classroom learning, based on parent preferences.
Wilson County has another two weeks of summer, starting on Aug. 17, after its school board pushed back the start date.
Rutherford County Schools will begin next Monday while Williamson County Schools start back on Friday.
Montgomery County Schools will begin at the end of the month and will have classes into mid-June.
Middle Tennessee School Start Dates
|School
|Start Date
|Virtual
|In-Person
|Metro Nashville Public Schools
|August 4th
|Yes
|Sumner County Schools
|August 3rd
|Yes
|Wilson County Schools
|August 17th
|Yes
|Yes
|Rutherford County Schools
|August 10th
|Yes
|Cannon County Schools
|All Students: August 14th
|Yes
|Yes
|Smith County Schools
|August 7th
|Yes
|Yes
|Trousdale County Schools
|In-Person: July 30th, Virtual: August 3rd
|Yes
|Yes
|Macon County Schools
|August 24th
|Yes
|Yes
|Montgomery County Schools
|August 31st
|Yes
|Yes
|Cheatham County Schools
|All Students: Aug. 14th, Pre-K/Kin. Aug. 20th
|Yes
|Yes
|Robertson County Schools
|August 12th
|Yes
|Yes
|Williamson County Schools
|August 7th
|G 3-12
|Pre-K, Kin., G 1-2
|Dickson County Schools
|Last Names A-L: Aug. 3rd, M-Z: Aug. 5th, All Students: Aug. 7th
|Yes
|Yes
|Hickman County Schools
|Abbreviated Day: Aug. 3rd, First Full Day: Aug. 5th
|Yes
|Yes
|Maury County Schools
|August 10th
|Yes
|Yes
|Warren County Schools
|August 12th Start, A-L: Mon/Wed, M-Z: Tues/Thurs
|Yes
|Yes
|De Kalb County Schools
|August 3rd
|Yes
|Yes
|Putnam County Schools
|August 3rd
|Yes
|Yes
|Jackson County Schools
|Last Names A-L: Aug. 5th, M-z: Aug. 7th, All Students: 10th
|Yes
|Yes
