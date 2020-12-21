NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will start the second semester virtually on Jan. 7 and continue through the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday due to the increased spread of COVID-19 in the community, the school system announced on Monday.
“We have done an extensive amount of planning and preparation to welcome students back to in-person learning once conditions allow for it,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Schools. “Sadly, the increasing spread of COVID-19 through our community remains at the worst level we have seen during this pandemic, with no clear signs of ending soon.”
