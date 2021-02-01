NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will hold a press conference on Monday to announce the phase-in schedule for students to return to in-person learning, the school district announced.

Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle will be joined by Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Board Chair Christiane Buggs and Dr. James Hildreth, President and CEO of Meharry Medical College.

In addition to the schedule for in-person learning, Battle will discuss additional safety protocols and measures being put in place to allow them to stay in school.

The press conference will occur at 3:30 p.m. and will be streamed on WSMV.com and the News4 Facebook page.

Metro Schools said Friday that the system’s COVID-19 risk score dropped below 7 for the first time since late November. At a risk score of 6.7, it allows Battle to start a plan to bring students back to the classroom.

“The Nashville community has made great progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Battle said in a statement on Friday. “I’ve made a commitment to our families, students, and staff that we would offer the in-person option when it was safer to do so based on our community spread. We will continue to watch the numbers over the weekend, and if they are sustained below 7, we’ll be providing a proposed phase-in schedule for students on Monday afternoon.”

Elementary school age students were last in school before Thanksgiving break when the COVID numbers spiked. Middle school and high school students have not attended in-person classes this year.