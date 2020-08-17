NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Metro Public Schools, Nashville State Community College and Vanderbilt University are all benefiting from one program called Better Together.
The program was created by the Nashville State’s President Shanna Jackson and Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle to keep Metro Schools students from dropping out of the community college.
“This is a partnership that’s pretty unique,” said Jackson. “I’ve been in higher education a long time, and I’ve never seen anything quite like what we’re doing under better together.”
Vanderbilt University students are tutoring the new Metro Schools graduates. They’ve done this throughout the summer and will continue it this fall.
With the program, both the school system and both colleges benefit while working together. Metro Schools graduate and upcoming freshman Sonta Mascorro said the experience has helped her become more confident in her education.
“It’s been really helpful having someone to come to ask questions and someone who’s very patient you know when I’m trying to learn,” she said.
Currently around 30 Metro Schools graduates are partnered with Vanderbilt students. There are around 40 other tutors available.
Click for information about the program or to apply.
