NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Metro Public Schools social workers got quite the holiday surprise on Wednesday morning when they were gifted a shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Madison.
The social workers were given $7,500 going toward Metro students and their families.
“It’s always fun to shop even if it’s not for yourself,” Tiffany West, Family Resource Center coordinator at Maplewood High School, said.
It was a special shopping trip for West, who said this means so much for her students.
“What do you think the students are going to say? I’m sure a lot of them may not have had the Christmas that they wanted, especially after the pandemic, plus getting name brand stuff is really nice too,” West said.
These 24 school social workers think they’re only shopping for their students, but they’re actually getting their own shopping spree too.
After they finished shopping for their students, the social workers were given a $100 gift card for themselves to enjoy, bringing huge smiles from each of the social workers.
“I was like yea because I have a high schooler and I was like, oh he’s covered,” West said. “I think it’s really nice for Academy to do this for us.”
