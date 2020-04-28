NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will be distributing Second Harvest food boxes on Wednesday.
The food boxes will be distributed from 1-3 p.m., or while supplies last, at the following locations:
- Glencliff High School: 160 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
- Haywood Elementary School: 3790 Turley Dr., Nashville, TN 37211
- Hillwood High School: 400 Davidson Rd., Nashville, TN 37205
- McGavock High School: 3150 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 3721
- YMCA Camp Widjiwagan: 3088 Smith Springs Rd., Nashville, TN 3701
Additionally, in partnership with the Office of Mayor John Cooper, MNPS, Metro Parks and Second Harvest, food boxes will be available at the following Community Centers April 29 from 1-3 p.m., or while supplies last:
- Madison Community Center: 550 N. Dupont Ave. Madison, TN 3711
- Hartman Community Center: 2801 Tucker Rd. Nashville, TN 37218
- Hermitage Community Center: 3720 James Kay Lane Hermitage, TN 37076
- Looby Community Center: 2301 Metro Center Blvd. Nashville, TN 37228
On Thursday, meals will be distributed at 1106 Jefferson St. starting at 11:30 a.m. while supplies last.
