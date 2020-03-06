NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools is working with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to provide meals on Friday for MNPS families without nutritious meals as a result of school closures.
“Our schools need to be closed this week so that we can begin to repair from the damage and devastation caused by the storms, but many of our students rely on schools for access to nutritious meals every day,” said Alison McArthur, director of Community Achieves, in a news release. “We are grateful to Second Harvest for working with us to provide resources for our families most in need during this challenging time.”
200 boxes of food will be available for pickup between 1 and 4 p.m. while supplies last at the following schools:
- Antioch High, 1900 Hobson Pk, Antioch, TN
- Cole Elementary, 5060 Colemont Dr., Antioch, TN
- Donelson Middle Prep, 110 Stewarts Ferry Pk, Nashville, TN
- Fall-Hamilton Elementary, 510 Wedgewood Ave, Nashville, TN
- Glencliff High, 160 Antioch Pk, Nashville, TN
- J.E. Moss Elementary, 4701 Bowfield Dr., Antioch, TN
- Madison Middle Prep, 300 W. Old Hickory Blvd., Madison, TN
- Maplewood High, 401 Walton Ln., Nashville, TN
- Tusculum Elementary, 440 McMurray Dr., Nashville, TN
The sites were chosen as part of the Community Achieves program which is a MNPS school initiative to link students and families to enrichment opportunities and vital community resources in partnership with the PENCIL Foundation and Family & Children’s Service. Each location operates a food pantry and distributes food weekly.
