NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools have been named one of the best communities for music education in the nation by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.
Schools like Hillwood High have created a safe space within its music department for students to grow.
Junior Finnlie Taylor said that her choir class gives her a sense of comfort and creativity over time.
“Everyone in there is super sweet. We all know each other. We are really good friends,” said Taylor.
In addition to the recognition, the National Museum of African American Music and the CMA Foundation have partnered to bring musicians to select high schools within Metro Nashville Public Schools.
“Once we are able to have field trips, that is going to be an amazing resource for us,” said Tyler Meredith, Hillwood High Choir and Orchestra Director.
