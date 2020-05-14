NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools is working on planning for the summer and fall while honoring graduates this weekend.
Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said the system is working to improving its remote learning options, but adding hasn't been easy.
"To date we are in the works of distributing close to 10,000 devices," Battle said. "It's nowhere near the number we need. We will continue our efforts over the summer."
Metro Schools have about 86,000 students, so the school system would need to acquire a lot of computers. Battle said she hopes to use money from the CARES Act to help with the costs.
Battle said starting this weekend Metro Schools students will begin the next phase of their lives. Those studnets have been planning all year for the graduation ceremonies, but it won't happen as planned.
"Nashville will light the bridge blue and gold on Saturday and Sunday to honor MNPS students," said Battle. "We're asking local businesses to do the same and to note congratulations on business signs where they can."
Battle said the school system is planning for in-person graduation ceremonies later this summer, but she was unsure of the timing at this time.
"We're working with health officials to design a plan for a traditional ceremony," said Battle.
The school system is working to prepare for the next school year.
Battle said administrators are preparing for in-person, virtual or a combination of both for the August reopening.
