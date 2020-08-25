NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle announced that all extracurricular competitions and performances have been postponed until further notice.

Battle made the announcement during the Director's Report at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting.

Extracurricular activities, which includes items like sports, band and debate, were initially delayed until Labor Day.

Any practices being held must be non-contact, allow for social distancing and wear masks when possible.

Battle is encouraging virtual activities whenever possible.

Metro Nashville Public Schools leaders at the district and school levels will hold meetings to discuss the next steps and best practices.

Metro Schools is also looking to contract with the NFHS Network to record and broadcast games in the future, especially if attendance is restricted.

The Metro Public Health Department is recommending that no interscholastic sporting events take place until each of the participating schools determines that students can safely attend classes in person, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

The guidance is consistent with a letter sent on July 29 signed by Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of the Metro Health Board, Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle, MBA Headmaster Brad Giola, president of the Independent Schools of Nashville, and Todd Dickson, Chair of Nashville Charter School Collaborative, which asked for no in-person interscholastic sports and extracurricular activities until at least after Labor Day. The letter represented the guidance of the health department and Nashville’s planning committee on how to safely reopen schools.

Health, education officials ask Davidson County schools to delay sports, extracurricular activities The Metro Public Health Department and Nashville’s planning committee on how to safely reopen schools is recommending that Davidson County schools forego any in-person interscholastic sports or extracurricular activities until at least Labor Day.

The TSSAA sports seasons began last Monday for all sports.

The health department issued guidance to schools and leagues that decide to hold a sporting event after Labor Day.

“In the event that a secondary school or youth sports league in Davidson County decides to hold a sporting event after Labor Day, Metro Public Health Department guidance is for the sporting event to occur outdoors with attendance limited to no more than two spectators per student athlete and coach. No general student body attendance allowed. No marching bands in attendance. Spectators must wear masks and maintain social distancing. Hand sanitation stations must be provided at all entry and exit points. Concessions shall remain closed. There must be a plan in place to address ‘choke points/clustering’ such as entering/exiting the event space and restrooms.”