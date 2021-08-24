NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Metro Nashville Public Schools parents had to pull their kids out of school due to COVID-19 exposures.
In two weeks of classes, more than 3,000 kids were forced to quarantine. Now parents are concerned for their kids.
Some Metro Schools parents are concerned about their child’s overall health wishing the district would go back to virtual learning in order to reduce the spread.
“I feel like we should stop and go back to virtual,” said Metro Schools parent Shawn Bradley.
Bradley said she was notified by her daughter’s middle school that her daughter needed to be quarantined because she came into contact with another student who had COVID last week. Bradley said the school should have contacted her the same day rather than waiting until the following week.
“The day was the 19th. They just told me Monday that my child was exposed to one kid. That’s a whole weekend,” said Bradley. “I have little kids at home. I’m at home along with my sister and so we have all of these people that you’re going to tell us to quarantine Monday. You should have told me the day of so I could have quarantined the whole house.”
Other parents, like LaShameyon Johns, agree that there’s a lack of transparency about COVID-19 exposures.
“With the numbers that are spiking inside of the school, my kids are around kids with COVID every day and the schools aren’t sending out messages or telling the parents anything,” said Johns.
According to the district’s data report, since the start of school more than 3,000 students and staff are quarantining or isolating. Just in the first full week of the new school year, 395 students and 67 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Metro Nashville Public Schools told News4 when a student makes close contact with someone who tests positive, they’re given a notification letter or how to self-isolate and when they could return.
The district also said it instructs parents and students on how they can still do their assignments and be counted as present from home.
“My baby is asthmatic, and I don’t want to have to see her in the ICU,” said Johns.
With case numbers rising and the Delta variant not slowing down, these parents believe the safest option is to return to remote learning.
“I’m praying that you all will stop this and go back virtual and let these kids learn, not in a hospital bed, not in their grave,” said Bradley. “Let them have a chance to grow up. Shut the schools down so we clear it up.”
A spokesperson with Metro Schools said the Tennessee Commissioner of Education and the governor will not accept remote learning options. The only exception is for established virtual schools, like MNPS Virtual School, that are already in place.
