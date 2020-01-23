NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dr. Chris Barnes has been named the Chief of Human Resources for Metro Nashville Public Schools, Interim Director Dr. Adrienne Battle announced on Thursday.
Barnes has 15 years of experience in public schools throughout North Carolina with 10 years of experience directly in schools as an assistant principal and then principal. Since 2015 he has focused his work on human resources. He currently is Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Union County Public Schools in Monroe, NC, a school district with more than 5,000 employees.
“Retaining and recruiting great teachers and support staff is critical to the development of a culture of success here at Metro Schools,” Battle said in a news release. “I was incredibly impressed with Chris’ knowledge and his experience at both the school and district level in developing and supporting strong teams. I know he’ll do great things for existing staff and those looking to join our Metro Schools family.”
“I’m honored and excited to join the Nashville community and serve with an incredible team at Metro Schools led by Dr. Battle,” said Barnes in a news release. “We know the single most important element of improving student outcomes is an excellent teacher, and I look forward to using my lifetime of experience to help develop and expand the talent pool here in Nashville.”
Barnes will begin his new role on Feb. 17. Dr. Tony Majors, the current Chief of Human Resources, is being transferred to a position to coordinate efforts to improve the academic and social emotional learning supports for students at the district’s Alternative Learning Centers.
