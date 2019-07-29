NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will be back in session next week, but the district remains short on bus drivers once again.

“Being a bus driver is a job where you really have to focus,” said Metro Schools spokesperson Dawn Rutledge. “You have the lives of children in your hands and so, sometimes, that can be a little more stressful than just carrying boxes.”

She explained commercially licensed drivers are becoming harder to place behind the wheel of a school bus.

The driver shortage isn’t new or even exclusive to Metro Schools. It’s the trend in a good economy.

“They are able to often times work for corporations who can pay them more money, offer them more benefits,” said Rutledge.

Metro Schools offer bus drivers a guaranteed eight-hour day, attendance bonuses, and overtime.

Their plan going into the year is to double-up routs and cover the vacancies with an outside consultant company when possible.

“We want to make sure we have the right people behind the wheel transporting kids safely to and from school,” said Rutledge.

The district is always accepting applications for bus drivers. They ask parents to be particularly patient during the first weeks of schools as drivers get adjusted to their routes.

