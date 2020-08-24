NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools are all virtual until at least Labor Day.
Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle will be talking on Tuesday about what’s next.
“I don’t foresee her announcement that we’re going back period,” said Amanda Kail, President of the Metro Nashville Education Association.
Getting thousands of students online can be challenging, but Kail said it’s had some successes for teachers.
“They’re finding ways to make their instruction come alive online so overwhelmingly I would say it’s how hard teachers have worked to make this work,” said Kail.
Online teaching comes with technology problems. Kail pointed to an infrastructure issue.
“Why do we not have internet as a public utility? If we did, this would be a lot easier than making a school system provide internet for thousands and thousands of families,” said Kail.
The district isn’t revealing much ahead of the director’s COVID-19 status update at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
All they said is Battle will announce and discuss plans for Metro Schools following Labor Day. That update could include staying in virtual learning mode longer.
“I think it absolutely has to happen. We have to prioritize health and safety over everything else,” said Kail.
Kail believes Battle will talk about where the district is now, what’s needed to move forward, and when that happens, how it will all work.
“Until the science and the metrics tells us that it’s safe to go back. I don’t think we have a choice,” said Kail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.