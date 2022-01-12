NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools and the Tennessee Department of Education will host a town hall meeting about the state’s education funding strategy on Wednesday.
The meeting will occur in the Metro Nashville Public Schools boardroom at 2601 Bransford Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
State education leaders will join Metro Nashville Public School Board of Education members for the town hall, which is part of Gov. Bill Lee’s review of the state funding formula for education. Community members are encouraged to share their thoughts on the funding needed for Tennessee public schools to ensure student success.
Each speaker will have up to two minutes to share their thoughts focused on student funding. Community members will have the opportunity to sign up to speak while at the event. The funding town hall will also be streamed on the Metro Nashville Network.
Lee and Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn invited Tennesseans last fall to participate in a full review of the state’s education funding formula and explore possibilities for a more student-centered approach.
