NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools is offering free COVID testing for employees and students this week at McGavock High School as many prepare to return to the classroom later this week.
“If someone needs a test and they need to come out early, we want you to do it as early as possible,” Nicole Boyce, Metro Schools Director of Student Health Services, said in a news release.
Tuesday’s testing saw steady numbers. According to Boyle, a total of 60 people were tested before lunch and even more throughout the day.
“We ask people that come to get tested if they are vaccinated. The vast majority said they are vaccinated and if not, they say they plan to get vaccinated,” Crystal Novak, a registered nurse, said. “It is a good feeling to see people being proactive.”
Testing consisted of a mix of both students and staff. Students varied from elementary to high school.
“I totally recommend it. It does not hurt at all. It’s super quick and easy and it keeps everyone safe,” Laine, a Metro Schools’ eighth grader, said.
School health officials said safety is their main goal, especially with children being hospitalized with COVID at alarming rates in the United States.
“We want to get ahead of the game and allow students to prepare if they are positive for enrolling in online schools, as well as allowing our schools to prepare if they need more staff members,” Boyce said.
Testing will continue at McGavock High, located at 3150 McGavock Pike, on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
