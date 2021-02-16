NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday "due to hazardous weather and road conditions."

Before- and after-care programs, as well as all after-school activities, are canceled, including sports practices, games, performances, parent meetings, are canceled for Wednesday. YMCA Fun Company emergency childcare sites will also be closed on Wednesday.

District offices will be closed physically on Wednesday. The offices will remain open virtually, and 12-month employees will report to work remotely unless their positions require them to report in person.

Metro Schools were also closed on Tuesday on Monday.

OEM Cold Patrol hands out more than 150 blankets to homeless community

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management Emergency Support Unit has handed out more than 150 blankets to members of the homeless community since Saturday night.

ESU members have handed out 161 blankets, including an all-time high of 119 on Saturday night, since the cold weather moved into the area.

OEM ESU members will continue cold patrols in the evenings to check on members of the homeless community who are out in the cold. They will also provide blankets, gloves, hand warmers and other care items to those who would like them.

Transportation to the Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter or other sheltering options will be arranged for people who want to get out of the cold.

Neighborhood streets throughout Nashville remain snow & ice covered and pose a real risk to travel. Main roads & interstates are passable, but still have snow & ice on them. If travel is absolutely essential, please drive slowly & very carefully. Stay home if at all possible. pic.twitter.com/joMhr4kT6H — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 16, 2021

Cold Patrol results:

Saturday, Feb. 13

8 ESU personnel – 48 manhours

5 vehicles out working

119 blankets distributed (all-time high)

12 blue plastic tarps

36 care packages created by Belmont students

Sunday, Feb. 14

8 ESU Personnel – 68 manhours

5 vehicles out working

25 blankets distributed

22 care packages created by Belmont students

6 people transported to shelter

Monday, Feb. 15

8 ESU personnel – 56 manhours

17 blankets distributed

1 person transported to shelter

In Davidson County, all non-essential Metro-Nashville Davidson County facilities will be closed Tuesday because of the severe weather.

Metro Public Health:

The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Music City Center is closed Tuesday, Feb. 16.

All MPHD clinics will be closed. Metro Animal Care and Control will be operating on call for emergencies.

Metro Social Services update:

The Metro Social Services Office building at 800 Second Ave. is closed Tuesday. Social workers are working remotely. Davidson County residents in need of immediate assistance, please call 615-862-6432.

MDHA:

MDHA offices will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to severe winter weather. Staff who can work from home will perform their work duties from home and virtual meetings will continue.

If you are a resident and need to report a maintenance emergency, please call your management office and press 1 when prompted.

Click for MDHA Updates

Metro Action Commission (MAC):

Metro Action Commission buildings are closed Tuesday, Feb. 16. MAC personnel will serve customers virtually Tuesday.

Calls and E-mails to the main office and Head Start and Early Head Start Centers will be handled by staff virtually. The Head Start and Early Head Start classes will resume virtually on Wednesday.

Courts:

General Sessions and State Trial Courts in-person court proceedings closed.

Juvenile Court of Metro Nashville & Davidson County will be closed.

The Davidson County Clerk’s Office:

All branches of the Davidson County Clerk’s Office are also closed; click to contact the Davidson County Clerk’s Office.

Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk:

The Criminal Court Clerk’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Davidson County Trustee’s Office:

The Davidson County Trustee’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16. Click to contact the Trustee’s office or call 615-862-6330.

Davidson County Register of Deeds:

The Register’s office at 501 Broadway will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to inclement weather.

Metro Arts:

Metro Arts will be open during regular business hours as staff work remotely.

The Arts Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, will take place virtually on WebEx. Residents may click to find information on how to attend meetings and contact staff.

Metro Parks:

Community Centers, Sportsplex, Nature Center and Parthenon are closed Tuesday, Feb. 16.

UT-TSU Extension:

UT-TSU Extension will be open but operating remotely. Extension agents can be reached through social media or by emailing aes@nashville.gov­.

All Nashville Public Library facilities, The Nashville Farmers’ Market, Davidson County Election Commission and Metro Codes will also be closed.

Essential services, such as Metro Police and Nashville Fire emergency response, as well as road work and emergency cold weather sheltering, will continue.

For Order of Protection assistance, please call 615-880-1100 or visit the Family Safety Center at 610 Murfreesboro Pk.

The Metro Historical and Historic Zoning Commission will be open during regular business hours as staff work remotely.

To request non-emergency Metro services, visit hub.nashville.gov, use the hubNashville 311 app, or call 311 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

TDOT crews continue treating roads through teen and single-digit temps TDOT crews are going to continue treating the roads throughout Monday night even as temperatures are going to drop into the teens and single digits in some middle Tennessee areas.

Metro Nashville Public Works:

There will be no trash or recycling collection on Tuesday, Feb. 16. All Metro Convenience Centers will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Snow & Ice Removal Updates

Metro Public Works crews continue to plow and salt primary routes across Davidson County. Crews have been out since 5:30 a.m. Sunday running 12-hour shifts and will continue efforts to ensure primary routes are passable. All secondary routes have been salted, though as more precipitation continues to fall and temperatures plummet, please keep in mind that salt will become less effective. Metro Public Works urges drivers to avoid the roadways while crews work to clear sleet, ice and snow.

Roads completely covered by snow, ice in Green Hills NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This morning the News4 team is spread out across the midstate checking on road conditions so you don't have to.

To see the routes being cleared by TDOT and Metro Public Works crews, click here.

Trash & Recycling Updates

In addition to the delay caused by the Presidents’ Day holiday, inclement weather has caused additional delays for trash and recycling collection this week.

To prioritize safety for all, MPH will not be collecting trash or recycling on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Residents with Monday collections, previously scheduled to be picked up Tuesday, Feb. 16, will be picked up on Monday, Feb. 22. The department will assess conditions and decide about Tuesday collections, currently scheduled to be picked up on Wednesday, at a later time.

WeGo Public Transit:

WeGo Public Transit will operate limited bus route on snow detours (where applicable) on Tuesday, Feb. 16:

3 West End/White Bridge

7 Hillsboro

22 Bordeaux

23 Dickerson Road

50 Charlotte Pike

52 Nolensville Pike

55 Murfreesboro Pike

56 Gallatin Pike

93 West End Shuttle

Staff will assess road conditions for opportunities to add service throughout the day.

The WeGo Star and 93 Star West End Shuttle will operate as regularly scheduled, but customers should anticipate delays due to weather.

Regional bus service for Tuesday, Feb. 16 is canceled.

WeGo Access (paratransit) service will operate in a limited capacity, providing service for medical trips only on Tuesday. Access staff has notified customers if their previously scheduled trips are affected by this change in service level. Access of Demand service will not be available.

The Customer Information Window at WeGo Central is closed until further notice. Customers can have questions answered by contacting the Call Center at 615-862-5950 from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

WeGo temporarily suspends bus service Tuesday morning due to road conditions NASHVILLE (WSMV) - WeGo temporarily suspended its bus service until 6 a.m. on Tuesday because of dangerous road conditions.

COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers:

All COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical College, including at Nissan Stadium Lot N, will remain closed through the week of Feb. 15, 2021 due to inclement weather.

Metro Nashville Police Department:

The MNPD continues to have increased manpower on the streets by holding officers over for at least two hours past the normal conclusion of their shifts.

Roads throughout Nashville are snow and ice covered. Nashvillians are encouraged to stay home if possible. If travel is absolutely essential, go slow and be very careful.

Vehicle traffic during Monday night was extremely light. Metro Police had four crashes reported between midnight and 7:30 a.m.

Extreme Cold Weather Shelter:

Metro Social Services is asking all people to use Nashville Rescue Mission as the main access point throughout the day. Metro is coordinating with Nashville Rescue Mission.

An Extreme Cold Weather Shelter will remain open on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the Nashville Fairgrounds, located at 500 Wedgewood Ave.

The shelter is separate from the COVID-19 Homeless Shelter in operation at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Metro Social Services will encourage people to enter the shelters in the evening and then stay inside the shelter.

Metro Social Services is in touch with nonprofits to coordinate their questions around transportation, etc.

People should use the Nashville Rescue Mission first. People with pets are welcome at the Extreme Cold Weather Shelter.

You can find more information about the Nashville Cold Weather Community Response plan, including future Extreme Cold Weather Shelter openings online.

Clients Serviced:

Saturday to Sunday:

102 people and 4 dogs, 60 people decided to stay during the day on Sunday

Sunday to Monday:

135 people and 5 dogs, 90 people chose to stay Monday morning.

Monday to Tuesday:

166 people and 5 dogs stayed. 105 people will remain in the shelter during the day.

Community Resource Center of Nashville:

Community Resource Center of Nashville is asking for donations of hot hands, gloves, hats and blankets. Click for a link to donate. CRC has created an Amazon wish list.

Metro Water Services:

Customers are urged to take necessary precautions to prevent water pipes in your home from freezing:

Remove all exterior hose connections and insulate the hose bibs.

Cover foundation vents.

Insulate exposed water pipes.

Allow your home’s warmer air to reach the water pipes by opening cabinet doors.

Allow a small trickle of water, about the size of a pencil lead, to run from a cold-water faucet.

Keep meter box closed to prevent cold air from reaching the meter and the pipes.

Locate the water shut-off valve inside your home. The ability to quickly close this valve may prevent further damage to your home if one of your interior pipes burst. The shut-off valve may be in the basement, under the kitchen sink, in a utility closet, near the hot water heater, or even under your home in a crawl space. If you think you have found it, be sure to test it and consider labelling it so it is easy to locate.

If you do experience frozen water lines, remember to never use open flames. An open flame could cause the water in the pipe to turn into steam and build up enough pressure to split the pipe. Sometimes ice in a pipe will melt if you warm it with a hair dryer or wrap it in hot towels.

For leaking or broken pipes within your home, contact a plumber. Leaking or broken water mains should be reported to 615-862-4600 immediately.