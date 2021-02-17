NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools announced it would be closed on Thursday and shift to virtual learning on Friday.

Before- and after-care programs will be closed. All after-school activities are canceled as well, including sports practices, games, performances, parent meetings, etc.

District officers will be closed physically but remain open virtually. All 12-month employees will report to work remotely unless their positions require them to report in person.

On Friday, Feb. 19, MNPS will be open all virtually. This means attendance will be taken and all students, whether they would normally report to school in person or virtually, should log in and prepare for a full day of learning remotely.

Any additional closures after Thursday would result in extending the school year. As such, the district will be relying on virtual school days for any inclement weather events for the remainder of the school year.

Metro Schools has also revised the phase-in schedule for students because of the winter weather.

Students in fifth and ninth grades will return to school on Tuesday, Feb. 23 instead of Thursday, Feb. 18.

Grades 6, 7 and 8 will return on Friday, Feb. 26, originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24.

Grades 10, 11 and 12 will return on Wednesday, March 3 as originally scheduled.

Each day prior to the return of students will be an asynchronous learning day for those grade levels about to return. This will give teachers and staff time to prepare for the return of students.

This phase-in process is for students whose parents chose the in-person learning option in September or December. Those who chose virtual learning will remain virtual for the remainder of the school year.

Metro Government

All non-essential Metro Nashville-Davidson County facilities remain closed on Wednesday as the area continues to experience severe winter weather.

Metro departments impacted by building closures are asking employees to work remotely when possible to ensure delivery of Metro services.

Here’s a list of how the winter weather has impacted other departments.

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Nashville Community Education

Nashville Community Education’s classes are virtual and will meet this week. If students need to get in touch with NCE email cecinfo@nashville.gov.

Metro Public Health

The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Music City Center is closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The vaccine is being stored, is safe and none is going to waste. People who had an appointment Feb. 16 or 17 will be called to reschedule.

Those who had an appointment for their second dose should come back any day when the vaccine clinic is open.

All MPHD clinics are closed. Metro Animal Care and Control will be operating on call for emergencies.

Metro Social Services update

The Metro Social Services Office building at 800 Second Ave. is closed Wednesday, Feb. 17. Social workers are working remotely. Davidson County residents in need of immediate assistance, please call 615-862-6432.

MDHA

MDHA offices are closed Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to severe winter weather. Staff who can work from home will perform their work duties from home and virtual meetings will continue.

If you are a resident and need to report a maintenance emergency, please call your management office, and press 1 when prompted.

Metro Action Commission

Metro Action Commission buildings are closed Wednesday, Feb. 17. MAC personnel will serve customers virtually Wednesday.

Calls and E-mails to the main office, Head Start and Early Head Start Centers will be handled by staff virtually.

The Head Start and Early Head Start classes will resume virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Testing for the Adult Education HiSet Practice Test (GED) will be postponed from Wednesday, Feb. 17 to Wednesday, Feb. 24 if weather permits.

Davidson County Courts

General Sessions and State Trial Courts in-person court proceedings are closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Juvenile Court of Metro Nashville & Davidson County is closed Wednesday, Feb. 17. Preliminary hearing and OP cases will be rescheduled; Juvenile Court staff will be available by phone or email.

The Nashville/Davidson County District Attorney’s Office

The Nashville DA’s Office is closed to the public Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to weather conditions.

Public Defender of Metro Nashville and Davidson County

Public Defender’s office is closed Wednesday, Feb. 17. Staff will be available via phone or email.

Office of Family Safety

For Order of Protection Help 24/7 call 615-880-1100 between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 615-880-1101 after hours.

Davidson County Clerk’s Office

All branches of the Davidson County Clerk’s Office are closed Wednesday, Feb. 17. Contact the Davidson County Clerk’s Office via its website.

Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk

The Criminal Court Clerk’s Office is closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Davidson County Trustee’s Office

The Davidson County Trustee’s Office is closed Wednesday, Feb. 17. To contact the office, visit its website or call 615-862-6330.

Davidson County Register of Deeds

The Register’s office at 501 Broadway is closed Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to inclement weather.

Metro Arts

Metro Arts will be open during regular business hours as staff work remotely.

The Arts Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, will take place virtually on WebEx. Residents may find information on how to attend meetings and contact staff.

Beer Board

The Beer Board offices are closed Wednesday, Feb. 17 with staff working remotely.

Metro Parks

Community centers, Sportsplex, Nature Center and Parthenon are closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.

UT-TSU Extension

UT-TSU Extension will be open but operating remotely. Extension agents can be reached through social media or by email.

The Metro Historical and Historic Zoning Commission

MHCwill be open during regular business hours as staff work remotely Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Nashville Farmers’ Market

The Nashville Farmers’ Market is closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Customers can order essential groceries by visiting the website.

Staff will work remotely and may be reached by calling 615-880-2001 or by email.

Davidson County Election Commission

The election commission is closed Wednesday, Feb. 17. For information call 615-862-6200 or via email.

Nashville Public Library

All NPL Facilities are closed.

NPL is suspending curbside and public computer reservation services for all library locations on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Online services, including our online catalog, can be accessed here.

Other Metro building closures – Staff work remotely

Metro Codes

Planning Department

eBid Nashville

Metro Human Resources Offices

Essential services, such as Metro Police and Nashville Fire emergency response, as well as road work and emergency cold weather sheltering, will continue.

To request non-emergency Metro services, visit hub.nashville.gov, use the hubNashville 311 app or call 311 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Metro Nashville Public Works

There will be no trash or recycling collection on Wednesday, Feb. 17. All Metro convenience centers are closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Public Works administrative offices are closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Trash & Recycling Updates

In addition to the delay caused by the Presidents’ Day holiday, inclement weather has caused additional delays for trash and recycling collection this week. To prioritize safety for all, we will not be collecting trash or recycling, Wednesday, Feb. 17. Residents with Tuesday collections, previously scheduled to be picked up on Wednesday, Feb. 17 will be picked up next Tuesday, Feb. 23. The department will assess conditions and decide about Wednesday collections, currently scheduled to be picked up on Thursday later.

Snow & Ice Removal Updates

MPW crews continue to plow and salt primary and secondary routes across Davidson County. Crews have been out since 5:30 a.m. Sunday running 12-hour shifts and will continue efforts to ensure primary routes are passable. Drivers are urged to avoid roadways if possible.

Click to see Metro's Interactive Snow Route website.

WeGo Public Transit

WeGo Public Transit began operating a limited scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 4:06 a.m. Staff will assess road conditions for opportunities to add additional service throughout the day.

The bus routes currently in operation for Wednesday on snow detour (where applicable) are:

3 West End/White Bridge

7 Hillsboro

18 Airport (interstate service only)

22 Bordeaux

23 Dickerson Road

50 Charlotte Pike

52 Nolensville Pike

55 Murfreesboro Pike

56 Gallatin Pike

93 Star West End Shuttle

The WeGo Star, Regional Bus service and 93 Star West End Shuttle will operate as regularly scheduled, but customers should anticipate delays due to weather. The 96 Nashville/Murfreesboro route will not be in service.

WeGo Access (paratransit) service will operate in a limited capacity, providing service for medical trips only on Wednesday. Access staff notified customers Tuesday if their previously scheduled trips are affected by this change in service level. Access on Demand service will not be available.

Customer Care Call Center hours will be from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. for Wednesday through Friday this week to help answer customer questions about service.

Customers should watch for media alerts on local television stations, follow WeGo Public Transit on social media (@WeGoTransit), and visit WeGo’s snow route schedule page for continuous updates.

COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers

All COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical College, including at Nissan Stadium Lot N, will remain closed through the week of Feb. 15 due to inclement weather.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Metro Police continues to hold over officers for two hours beyond their regular shifts through at least Wednesday morning to help answer calls.

Neighborhood streets remain snow & ice covered and pose a risk to travel. Officers continue to check on displaced individuals.

Between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, 39 vehicle crashes (33 property damage and 6 injury) were reported. The most serious was on I-24 east this afternoon where the driver of a pickup truck lost control and the vehicle rolled over. One person was critically injured.

OEM Cold Patrols

The Nashville OEM ESU Members will continue cold patrols in the evenings to check on members of the homeless community who are out in the cold.

OEM ESU Members will also provide blankets, gloves, hand warmers and other care items to those who would like them.

Transportation to the Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter or other sheltering options will be arranged for people who want to get out of the cold.

Cold Patrol results

Saturday, Feb. 13

8 Personnel - 48 manhours

119 Blankets Distributed (all time high)

12 Blue Plastic Tarps

36 Care Packages Created by Belmont Students

Sunday, Feb. 14

8 ESU Personnel - 68 Manhours

25 Blankets Distributed

22 Care Packages Created by Belmont Students

6 People transported to shelter

Monday, Feb. 15

8 ESU Personnel – 56 Manhours

17 Blankets Distributed

1 Person transported to shelter

Tuesday, Feb. 16

8 ESU Personnel - 40 manhours

44 Blankets Distributed

2 People transported to shelter

2 Stalled Motorists Assisted

Extreme Cold Weather Shelter

Metro Social Services is asking all people to use Nashville Rescue Mission as the main access point throughout the day. Metro is coordinating with Nashville Rescue Mission.

An Extreme Cold Weather Shelter will remain open Wednesday, Feb. 17 at the Nashville Fairgrounds, 500 Wedgewood Ave., Nashville, TN. The shelter is separate from the COVID-19 Homeless Shelter in operation at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Metro Social Services will encourage people to enter the shelters in the evening and then stay inside the shelter.

Metro Social Services is in touch with nonprofits to coordinate their questions around transportation, etc.

People should use the Nashville Rescue Mission first. People with pets are welcome at the Extreme Cold Weather Shelter.

You can find more information about the Nashville Cold Weather Community Response plan, including future Extreme Cold Weather Shelter openings at this web site.

Clients served

Saturday to Sunday

102 people and 4 dogs

60 people remained during the day on Sunday

Sunday to Monday

135 people and 5 dogs

90 people remained during the day on Monday

Monday to Tuesday

166 people and 5 dogs stayed

105 people remained during the day on Tuesday

Tuesday to Wednesday

194 people and 4 dogs stayed

145 people plan to stay during the day

Community Resource Center of Nashville

Community Resource Center is asking for donations of hand warmers, gloves, hats and blankets. Please consider donating through the website. CRC has an Amazon wish list as well for donations.

Metro Water Services

Metro Water Services remains fully operational and the vital water services you depend

on are safe and available.

Where possible, employees are working remotely.

The Customer Services Center can be reached by calling 615-862-4600 or emailing Online@Nashville.gov.

All payment channels, except for the over-the-counter transactions, are available, including the two outdoor kiosks.

MWS will only be responding to emergency work orders and will not be making scheduled water and sewer taps, etc. until outside temperatures return to above freezing.

For leaking or broken pipes within your home, contact a plumber. Leaking or broken water mains should be reported to 615-862-4600 immediately.

Customers are urged to take necessary precautions to prevent water pipes in your home from freezing:

Remove all exterior hose connections and insulate the hose bibs.

Cover foundation vents.

Insulate exposed water pipes.

Allow your home’s warmer air to reach the water pipes by opening cabinet doors.

Allow a small trickle of water, about the size of a pencil lead, to run from a cold-water faucet.

Keep meter box closed to prevent cold air from reaching the meter and the pipes.

Locate the water shut-off valve inside your home. The ability to quickly close this valve may prevent further damage to your home if one of your interior pipes burst. The shut-off valve may be in the basement, under the kitchen sink, in a utility closet, near the hot water heater, or even under your home in a crawl space. If you think you have found it, be sure to test it and consider labelling it so it is easy to locate.

If you do experience frozen water lines, remember to never use open flames. An open flame could cause the water in the pipe to turn into steam and build up enough pressure to split the pipe. Sometimes ice in a pipe will melt if you warm it with a hair dryer or wrap it in hot towels.