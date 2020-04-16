NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will be closed for the remainder of the year after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee requested the action of all public school systems on Wednesday afternoon.

Governor recommends schools remain closed for academic year Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced on Wednesday that he will request that schools remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Fate of school year left up to districts to decide NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Governor Bill Lee recommended Wednesday that schools continue to stay closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

"Closing schools for the remainder of the school year is not what we wanted, but we've been preparing for it," Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said on Thursday during Mayor John Cooper's daily coronavirus update press conference.

Battle said they are preparing for another outbreak in the future.

"Our district leadership team is working with staff and teachers to improve structure and learning environment from home," she said. "We are working on providing move feedback for students at home and more laptops and printed materials for students to continue learning at home."

Metro Schools have been out since mid-March when Lee originally requested for schools to close. The school system also missed time in early March after a tornado serverely damaged two buildings and damage to another building.

Last week the State Board of Education adopted new rules for school systems affecting this year. It reduced the number of credit hours needed for students to graduate, waived the end of course exams and state assessment tests and other matters that will also have to be approved at a local level.

"It's a new day. We're disappointed," said Battle. "We're adapting and will continue."