NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools announced Tuesday that 45 staff members and students have tested positive for COVID-19 while more than 400 staffers and students are quarantined or in self-isolation because of contact with someone with COVID-19.

Currently there are 28 staff members who have tested positive COVID-19 and 138 who are quarantined or self-isolations. There have been 17 students test positive for COVID-19 and 297 who are being quarantined or self-isolating.

Metro Schools release the number of positive cases and those in quarantine or self-isolating once each week.

Last week Metro Schools reported 26 students and 32 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 and 170 students and 155 staff members were in quarantine or self-isolating.

Fewer than five positive tests were reported at the following schools: A.Z. Kelley Elementary, Carter-Lawrence Elementary, Casa Azafran Early Learning Center, Central Offices, Crieve Hall Elementary, Goodlettsville Elementary, Granbery Elementary, Henry C. Maxwell Elementary, Hillsboro High, Ida B. Wells Elementary, Isaac Litton Middle, Isaiah T. Creswell Middle School, J.E. Moss Elementary, John Overton High, John Trotwood Moore Middle, Jones Paideia Elementary, Julia Green Elementary, Madison Middle, May Werthan Shayne Elementary, McGavock High, Nashville School of the Arts, Paragon Mills Elementary, Percy Priest Elementary, Shwab Elementary, Smith Springs Elementary, Thomas A. Edison Elementary, Thurgood Marshall Middle, Tusculum Elementary, Una Elementary, Whites Creek High, William Henry Oliver Middle and Wright Middle.

Schools with double-digit students or staffers in quarantine include: Crieve Hall Elementary, 16; Granbery Elementary, 17; Harpeth Valley Elementary, 11; Henry C. Maxwell Elementary, 14, Hickman Elementary, 10, Hillsboro High, 31; Murrell at Glenn School, 10; Smith Springs Elementary, 11; Thomas A. Edison Elementary, 20; Tusculum Elementary, 18.