NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro School Board denied two charter school application at its meeting on Tuesday night.
The schools were requested for the southeast Nashville area.
Several board member said there was not enough funding and there was a disagreement on how the schools operate.
James Robinson, the Director of Rocketship Schools, has responded to the concerns and the existing schools have proven to be successful.
Robinson said this is something that the families were asking for.
“Some of our families drive two hours a day to school and from school, so two hours cumulative, just to receive a great education because there are no great options for them where they live,” Robinson said. “We’re going to appeal to the state because we’re determined to open school number three in southeast Nashville.”
Rocketship Schools currently has two schools in Nashville. Both have been named Reward Schools and serve low-income families.
