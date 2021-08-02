NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Board of Education has called a special meeting for Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 mitigation protocols in place for the 2021-22 school year that begins on Aug. 10.
Board Chair Christiane Buggs called for the meeting, which will begin at 11 a.m. at the Metro Schools’ offices on Bransford Avenue.
“Students will be arriving at school in just a week, and with the rise of COVID cases throughout Davidson County and the new guidance released by the CDC, it is important for the Board to discuss our existing protocols in time to make any changes before the start of the year,” Buggs said in a news release.
The Board will convene to discuss and potentially take action on the COVID protocols, specifically face masks, in light of new CDC guidance and the delta variant. Currently, the protocol in place for the 2021-22 school year is that masks be highly encouraged but not required for all students and staff in MNPS facilities. Board members will have the ability to propose alternative protocols at the meeting, but no proposals have been formally made at this time.
