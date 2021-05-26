NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Parks and Recreation announced Wave Country, the city’s wave pool, will open on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Wave Country will be open seven days a week through Aug. 6.
Operating hours are Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The pool will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.
Wave Country is one of the area’s only wave-action swimming pools. Ride the waves or let them lap at your feet. There are also calm “non-wave” periods.
Visitors have access to two water flumes, two speed slides and one kiddie slide. There is also a kiddie pool with water-dropping features and a children’s playground.
Admission to the park includes floats.
Glass containers and alcohol are not permitted. Bags and coolers will be checked upon entry.
Management suggests visitors to bring chairs and pop-up tents. The Super Umbrella areas are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older. Proper swimming attire is required.
Click for prices for admission or summer membership or call 615-862-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.