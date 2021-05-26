NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Parks and Recreation announced Wave Country, the city’s wave pool, will open on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Wave Country will be open seven days a week through Aug. 6.

Operating hours are Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The pool will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Wave Country is one of the area’s only wave-action swimming pools. Ride the waves or let them lap at your feet. There are also calm “non-wave” periods.

Visitors have access to two water flumes, two speed slides and one kiddie slide. There is also a kiddie pool with water-dropping features and a children’s playground.

Admission to the park includes floats.

Glass containers and alcohol are not permitted. Bags and coolers will be checked upon entry.

Management suggests visitors to bring chairs and pop-up tents. The Super Umbrella areas are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older. Proper swimming attire is required.

Click for prices for admission or summer membership or call 615-862-8480.