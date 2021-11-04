Today Metro Nashville’s Partners in Care pilot presented their quarter results. This is following the program’s launch over the summer. News 4’s Justina Latimer has the details.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s Partner in Care pilot presented their quarter results following the program’s launch over the summer.

“I think the biggest thing we’ve seen is the amount of call volume that we are seeing and the level of acuity that we are seeing,” said Metro Police Inspector David Imhof, who oversees the Office of Alternative Police Strategies.

In June, Metro Police launched Partners in Care, placing mental health professionals with Metro Police officers. On Thursday, the pilot presented first quarter results to its stakeholder committee.

They found from June 28 to the end of September, Partners in Care responded to 524 events – 42% were in the North Precinct and 58% in the Hermitage Precinct. Less than 4% of events resulted in an arrest.

“I would love to connect a lot of these people in acute crisis to long-term wrap-around care to get these numbers different to where we are not having to put as many people in the hospital,” said Michael Randolph, Crisis Co-Response Program Manager.

Imhof hopes the program expands to more precincts throughout the city in the future.

“Basically, we have been helping a lot of sick folks that need help,” said Imhof. “I think that’s been a bit more surprising. That is more than what we anticipated, but it is a good surprise and we are able to go out there and provide services and help people that need it.”

 

