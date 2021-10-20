NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Judy Tackett announced Tuesday she had resigned as Director of the Metro Homeless Impact Division effective immediately. Tackett had served in the role since July 1, 2017.
“It is with a heavy heart that I am leaving my position as director of the Homeless Impact Division,” Tackett said in an email addressed to the Homelessness Planning Council and community members. “When I started as director, I set four key goals to improve our community’s approach to homelessness and move us closer to building an effective Housing Crisis Resolution System.”
Tackett said the goals included:
- Improve the Homeless Management Information System and develop a coordinated entry process, which are still works in progress.
- Build a unified governance structure – the Homeless Planning Council, which serves as the Continuum of Care Governance Board
- Develop a three-year Strategic Plan that received endorsement from HUD technical assistance providers as a good starting point
- Increase the CoC funding from $3.2 million to at least $5 million. The budget, thanks to leadership efforts, is now $6.1 million.
“It is important to me to highlight the big picture goals. But let’s not forget other achievements that you, Nashville, have reached,” Tackett wrote. “Yes, a lot of criticism is bombarding you from all sides, but please, do not get distracted from the loud voices. Stay the course. Housing ends Homelessness. We need all types of effective programs within a Housing Crisis Resolution System, and we need a leadership structure that does not shy away from long-term solutions.”
Open Table Nashville was surprised by Tackett’s resignation.
“This news rocked the homeless outreach and service provider community because she is highly trusted, endlessly dedicated, strategic, compassionate and innovated leader. She has managed to unite members of the public and private sectors in order to move Nashville forward on issues of homelessness,” Open Table Nashville said in a statement on Tuesday. “Judy’s departure draws attention to the dire need for the creation of an independent Department/Division of Housing and Homelessness in Nashville. Advocates have been asking for this for a better part of a decade, and Mayor John Cooper included the creation of such an office in his campaign promises. The Mayor’s Affordable Housing Task Force also explicitly stated this need in their recommendations earlier this year.”
Tackett urges the Metro Homeless Impact Division to stay focused on the following:
“The Affordable Housing and Homelessness conversation needs to be one conversation. Nashville needs to invest in low-income, low-barrier housing. We cannot miss the opportunity right now to explore purchasing motels and refurbishing those in permanent supportive housing units.
“Nashville needs to work on leadership around homelessness. Take a good look at the current leadership structure and decide, as a community, how to best improve it.”
