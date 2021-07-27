NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro’s COVID-19 Assessment Center located on Murfreesboro Pike will change hours of operations beginning Wednesday.
The hours for the COVID-19 Assessment Center located at the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike will be 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“The new hours are meant to help protect our health care workers and the public from the extreme heat forecast for our area,” Joseph Pleasant, Public Information Officer for the Nashville Fire Department and Nashville Office of Emergency Management, said in a news release.
The new hours will remain in effect through the remainder of the summer and into the fall. Testing and vaccinations at the assessment center is free to the public. No appointment is necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.