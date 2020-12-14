NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Health Department reported an all-time high of 1,311 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Monday morning.
Officials said more than 50% of the cases were among those tested on Monday, Dec. 7.
The spike is an indication of the post-Thanksgiving surge that is being seen across the United States.
The previous 24-hour high was reported on Dec. 10 when 846 cases were reported.
“Limiting social contacts and wearing a mask is more critical then ever,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a news release. “Please keep your distance and follow the Rule of 8 this holiday season.”
“The record number of new cases shows the impact of gatherings over Thanksgiving and how important it is for everyone to stay vigilant throughout the holiday season,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chair of Metro’s Coronavirus Taskforce. “That means wearing your mask, practicing social distancing, refrain from large gatherings, stay home if you are ill, and get tested if you have a concern.”
The number of active cases reported on Monday rose to 5,059, an increase of 1,204 cases since Sunday. Nashville has also reported 405 deaths related to COVID-19.
The Tennessee Department of Health also reported an all-time high on Sunday with 11,352 new COVID-19 cases.
