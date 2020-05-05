NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Five people died and there were 131 new COVID-19 cases reported in Davidson County the past 24 hours.
There has now been a triple-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases in Davidson County for three straight days and four of the last five days.
Dr. Alex Jahangir, chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said even with the recent increase, the county's transmission rate has stayed consistent at 1. The transmission rate means on average one person who has the virus is passing it on to one other person.
"While not where we want it, the transmission rate is holding steady and not regressing," said Jahangir.
Metro's Safer at Home order is in effect through at least Friday.
Mayor John Cooper said he would be meeting with health officials over the next couple of days to determine whether the order would need to be extended.
"We want to withdraw the order and move to Phase 1. We're at a delicate place, in terms of the disease in the community, and we are nationally too," said Cooper. "Phase 1 is not the end of social distancing. Phase 1 is just another phase of social distancing and we need this week to be prepared for reopening. I challenge every business to inventory their PPE needs, to think through the safety of their employees and their customers. We will be reopening. The trick is when to do it and how to do it safely."
