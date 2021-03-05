NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The City of Nashville will pay the estate of Daniel Hambrick a $2.25 million settlement in the civil claims arising from Hambrick’s shooting death in July 2018, Mayor John Cooper’s office announced Friday.

The Metropolitan Nashville Department of Law filed a resolution with the Metro Council seeking approval of the settlement.

Metro officer shoots, kills suspect in north Nashville A Metro Police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man on Thursday evening near the intersection of 17th Avenue and Jo Johnston Avenue, Metro Police confirmed in a tweet.

The settlement will resolve all civil damages claims against the Metro government and Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke in a federal court lawsuit file in March 2019 by Hambrick’s estate. The settlement does not resolve the criminal matter. Delke have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

According to a news release, the Metropolitan Government will pay $2,250,000 to Hambrick’s estate in exchange for the dismissal with prejudice of all claims against the Metropolitan Government and Delke. Neither Metro Nashville nor Delke admits wrongdoing or liability, and there have been no court findings as to the merits of the lawsuit.

“We think this is a fair resolution for all of the parties,” Metropolitan Director of Law Bob Cooper said in a news release. “Pursuing this matter through trial and appeal would have been expensive and time consuming with the risk of a adverse decision. The community is better served by bringing finality to this case.”

“This settlement will avoid years of protracted litigation as our department continues its strong focus on building trust and partnerships with Nashville residents through community engagement and, when possible, alternative police strategies,” Metro Police Chief John Drake said in a news release.

“While money can never make up for the loss of Daniel’s life, we are proud to have delivered some measure of justice for Daniel’s family,” Joy Kimbrough and Kyle Mothershead, attorneys for the Hambrick estate, said in a news release.

Judge denies change of venue request in Officer Andrew Delke murder case A Metro judge has denied a change of venue request for the Metro Police officer charged with first-degree murder.

Drake and Hambrick’s mother, Vicki Hambrick, have agreed to meet in a private setting after the settlement is approved.

Delke's trial is currently scheduled for July 12.