NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department is updating procedures with additional safeguards when sharing data about confirmed COVID-19 cases for use by first responders.
Mayor John Cooper urged the changes to the health department's policy.
Once implemented, name and address data of COVID-positive individuals will reside exclusively on a secure Public Health Department server with limited access by first responders, and the data will be kept on the server for a maximum of 14 days, removed as soon as quarantine periods expire.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metro Public Health Department began sharing names, addresses and quarantine or isolation periods (7 or 14 days) for COVID-positive individuals with the Metro Nashville Police Department and Department of Emergency Communications. DEC retained the data for 120 days, in accordance with standard operating procedure. Metro Police retained data for up to 14 days, after which time the data was purged.
Currently the Metro Nashville Public Health Department shares the names, addresses and quarantine or isolation periods (7 or 14 days) for COVID-positive individuals with the Metro Nashville Police Department. The MNPD removes names, verified addresses, and then provides addresses only to the Department of Emergency Communication. DEC's data retention policy was modified to require purging data after 30 days instead of 120 days. Metro Police currently uploads the names of COVID-positive residents into its record management storage system. Those names are checked daily against Public Health Department records and removed from the RMS system when quarantine orders expire. In addition, Metro Police reviews names once a week to ensure that only active COVID-positive residents' data remains in the system.
The data-sharing practice was originally implemented by Metro Public Health to safeguard first responders and prevent the spread of COVID-19, including within public safety departments.
While first responders are required to wear face coverings at all time, having access to the data allows first responders to take additional precautions such as wearing high-grade PPE. There is also an urgent need to protect institutions at high risk of COVID-19 spread, such as hospitals and jails.
As of June 5, Metro first responders' access to the data had resulted in 268 instances of a positive search.
In response to privace and data security concerns, Metro Public Health is introducing additional data-security safeguards.
Bulk data of names and addresses of COVID-positive individuals will no longer be shared with Metro Police. Instead, a technical working group led by Metro IRS will work with Public Health to create an auditable process by which a secure database within Metro Public Health is securely accessed to retrieve the minimum necessary information to assist in public safety.
The technical working group, which will consist of representatives from Public Health, Metro Police Nashville Fire Department, ITS, and the Department of Emergency Communications, will work with Metro's emergency dispatch vendor, Motorola, to allow first responders to 911 calls to submit single queries to the Public Health database. These individual reviews of an address will generate a simple "yes/no" answer to the question of whether a COVID-positive person lists that address as their residence. Names will only be subject to review in the event the individual is being transferred either to a hospital or to booking; this is to prevent spread without hospitals and jail.
Additional details on the timeline will be available later this week after the technical working group's meeting, according to a news release. The new workflow will be thoroughly documneted and available to members of the public. The Director of Public Health will report back to the Board of Public Health and the Metro Council as soon as the new workflow is in place.
This policy strikes a balance that addresses privacy and data security concerns while protecting the safety of our first responders. This policy will protect data and prevent any entities outside of Public Health from performing bulk searches of COVID-19 name and address data. This policy will preserve the ability for first responders such as Fire, EMS, and Police to take additional precautions (maximum PPE use and/or distancing protocols) when interacting with and transporting COVID-positive residents to institutional settings. If a first responder responds to a call at a positive address or otherwise engages with a positive individual, they know that such information is not for public dissemination and is only for official use. Unauthorized dissemination is a violation of policy, and Metro has the capability of auditing who accessed a particular record.
