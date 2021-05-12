NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Health Department will expand vaccination for those as young as 12 years old as soon as Thursday.

The Food and Drug Administration earlier this week gave emergency use authorization to allow the use of the Pfizer vaccine for those as young as age 12. The CDC director is expected to approve the change at a meeting on Wednesday.

State will begin administering Pfizer vaccine to ages 12-15 on Friday The Tennessee Department of Health announced Wednesday it will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15 years on Friday.

Once approved, the Pfizer vaccine will be available to those 12 and older starting Thursday at the Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic at 2491 Murfreesboro Rd. and the Recover Vaccine Clinic at 1207 Jefferson St.

Pharmacies, groceries, walk-in clinics and health care providers that are currently offering the Pfizer vaccine will also expand to the 12 and up age group.

The Health Department will also begin offering the vaccine without an appointment to those age 12 and older at community events. Click the link for locations.

US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID shot for kids 12 and up U.S. health advisers endorsed use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday, just as expected new guidelines say it's OK for people of any age to get the shot at the same time as other needed vaccinations.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine are no longer being offered at the Music City Center vaccine clinic. Metro Public Health continues to offer second doses there through the end of day on May 28.

Even though appointments are no longer required at either vaccination location, you can set an appointment online or by calling 615-862-7777 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Health Department offers a Spanish language phone number to schedule appointments at 615-326-9986.