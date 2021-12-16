NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department reports the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant among a Nashville resident.

The case had recently returned from a trip to South Africa and was tested shortly after starting to feel symptoms. The case experienced mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization. The individual had bene vaccinated and received a booster dose.

The first two cases of the Omicron variant was discovered on Saturday in Shelby County. The Hamilton County Health Department reported a case of the Omicron variant on Thursday.

Health department: Omicron COVID-19 variant confirmed in Chattanooga area The Hamilton County Health Department confirmed that they have a case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in Hamilton County.

The public health community continues to learn more about the Omicron variant. More specific mitigation and prevention recommendations will be made as more is known about it.

While the news of the confirmed Omicron case is concerning, the current issue facing Nashville continues to be the Delta variant. The Metro Public Health Department continues to urge those who have not yet been vaccinated to consider doing so. Those who are eligible to receive a booster dose are encouraged to schedule their dose as soon as possible. The CDC recommends all people wear a mask in indoor public settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.