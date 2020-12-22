NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department has received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The shipment was received on Tuesday morning.
“The vaccine will play a big role in getting the pandemic under control, but it will take time,” the health department wrote in a social media post. “Until enough of the population can get vaccinated, we still need to practice social distancing and wear masks to limit the spread.”
Health department officials will provide a tour of the clinic and explain the vaccination process on Tuesday afternoon.
Metro Public Health Department will begin offering the shots to those in Phase 1a1 of the state’s plan on Wednesday.
