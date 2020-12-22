NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville is facing massive COVID case numbers, but officials said Tuesday a glimmer of hope was on the way as they prepare to open the first Metro-run vaccination clinic.

The clinic in East Nashville at South 10thStreet and Fatherland Street, will open on Wednesday to the first 300 Nashvillians getting the city’s batch of doses.

“Today I look forward to when I can turn around and say tens of thousands of Nashvillians have been vaccinated because of sites similar to this one,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, head of Metro’s Coronavirus Task Force.

Dr. Gill Wright, Interim Director of Metro Public Health, said the city received 3,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine and is expected 6,000 more doses from Pfizer on Wednesday.

This comes as Jahangir said one in every 100 Nashvillians is sick with COVID-19 at this moment and all metrics are seeing record high numbers.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the clinic is the first step in finishing the pandemic.

“All of these metrics are record highs, so we need to slow this virus down and take pressure off our health care workers,” said Cooper. “Now the vaccine is an off-ramp to the long, difficult road of the pandemic onto the road to recovery, but we’re still vulnerable.”

The first doses will be going to staff and volunteer workers from Meharry Medical College who have been operating Metro’s Community Assessment Centers.

Cooper said the first mission is getting the high-risk health care workers and providers with Metro started on the vaccine.

Beginning Monday, Metro Police, Nashville Fire, Davidson County Sheriff and Emergency Communications Center will begin getting the vaccine over three days.

Wright said everyone getting the vaccine now is being carefully scheduled ahead of time to make sure it’s a smooth process.

“This is an exciting day and it’s an important next step in what I think is going to be the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” said Jahangir.

In the coming days and weeks, Metro health officials will be getting to other community health care providers not affiliated with hospitals who got the vaccine. Shortly thereafter they will begin vaccinating teachers, who were moved to Phase 1B, and other at-risk individuals.

Until everyone has gotten their second shot of the vaccine, health officials said it is important to continue following safety guidelines.

“With the holidays coming, I think what is critical for me to reiterate, we don’t have to go through what we did around Thanksgiving,” said Jahangir.