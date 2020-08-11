NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to add more women to the department.
Currently there’s over 300 leadership positions within the department with only 19 of those being held by women.
Interim Police Chief John Drake said this is not good and the department is working on ways to increase the number of women in the ranks.
The hope is women who are already on the force will help recruit other women to the department.
“We’ll have them reach out to other women as well and let them lure them with how good the police department is and good things that we do in hopes of recruiting more,” said Drake. “We’re all for empowering women and having more women in the department.”
Drake said the department is even exploring the idea of having an all-woman recruit class.
