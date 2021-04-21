NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Department of Justice announced Wednesday it is awarding more than $1.3 million to the State of Tennessee to meet critical law enforcement needs in the aftermath of last year’s Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, according to a news release.

The funds are made available under the Emergency Federal Law Enforcement Assistance Program administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, a division of the Department’s Office of Justice Programs.

“These funds are a welcome relieve and come at a most critical time for our partners at the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department,” Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart said in a news release. “The number of critical incidents responded to in 2020, all of which required a sustained and long-term response, greatly impacted the operational budget of our district’s largest municipal police department. These funds will help offset deficits and allow police operations to continue without major interruption.”

On Dec. 25, 2020, a man detonated an explosive device inside a recreational vehicle on Second Avenue in downtown Nashville. The incident resulted in the suspects death and injured eight people. The explosion damaged dozens of buildings in the surrounding area. Already fiscally impacted by the pandemic, the response to the community-wide demonstration and the effects of a devastating tornado earlier in the year, the city will use this grant to cover unbudgeted law enforcement duties, including overtime expenses, that have placed considerable financial hardship on the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, according to the release.

US Attorney: Anthony Warner responsible for Nashville bombing Federal authorities have confirmed the identity of the man responsible for the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

“The explosion in downtown Nashville and the serious damage and injury it caused, on what should have been a day of peace and reflection for many, served as a stark reminder that the safety of our communities can never be taken for granted,” OJP Acting Assistant Attorney General Maureen A. Henneberg said in a news release. “These resources will help defray the costs associated with law enforcement’s role in responding to this shocking and terrifying public safety emergency.”

The Office of Justice Programs provides federal leadership, grants, training, technical assistance and other resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime, advance racial equity in the administration of justice, assist victims and enhance the rule of law. More information about OJP and its components can be found online.