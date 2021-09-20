Metro Police believe the two men wearing a white shirt were involved in punching a 30-year-old Florida man early this morning on Broadway.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are seeking to identify four men who were possibly involved in punching a man on Broadway early Monday morning.

Police said two of the men in the video wearing white shirts were involved in punching a 30-year-old Florida man at 3:30 a.m.

The victim was left unconscious and is still hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

If you know any of the men in the group, contact Metro Police Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.