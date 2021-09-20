NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are seeking to identify four men who were possibly involved in punching a man on Broadway early Monday morning.
Police said two of the men in the video wearing white shirts were involved in punching a 30-year-old Florida man at 3:30 a.m.
The victim was left unconscious and is still hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
If you know any of the men in the group, contact Metro Police Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Please help us identify this group of 4 men. The 2 wearing white shirts were involved in punching a 30 yr old FL man at 3:30 a.m. today on Broadway. The victim was left unconscious & is hospitalized at Vanderbilt. Know who they are? Please call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/9zym6kRxpR— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 20, 2021
