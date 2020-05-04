NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are asking for assistance to help locate a dark-colored Dodge Challenger with sport wheels that may have been involved in the fatal murder on Sunday morning.
Police said 37-year-old Debbie Boone and her 14-year-old daughter was walking from their Cumberland View apartments to the Kwik-Sak Market at the intersection of Clarksville Pike and South Hamilton Road shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. As they were leaving, Boone recognized the driver of a GMC Yukon as a woman who lives in their community. Boone asked for a ride home and the woman obliged.
After traveling a short distance, it is believed that a person in the Charger opened fire on the Yukon at the intersection of Clarksville Pike and 26th Avenue North. Boone was fatally wounded. Her daughter and the driver were not hurt.
Police said the car had a green air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror. The driver wore a Nike "Just Do It" shirt.
It remains unclear why the gunman shot at the Yukon.
Anyone with information about the Dodge Challenger is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Click to provide mobile tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.