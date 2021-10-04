NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are seeking help identifying a man wanted for questioning in a kidnapping case early Sunday morning on Antioch Pike.
Police said a 28-year-old victim was stopped at a red light around 4 a.m. on Haywood Lane near Interstate 24 when he said the suspect entered the passenger side. The suspect held the victim and driver of the car at knifepoint. The victim told police he was forced to drink an unknown substance that caused him to black out. When the victim woke up, he found himself seated on the passenger side. The suspect had driven to a Shell station on Harding and Antioch Pike. The victim went inside and called police. The suspect was last seen walking away on Antioch Pike.
The man wanted for questioning is described as Hispanic between 25 and 35 years old wearing a black sweatshirt, red shirt and black pants. He is around 5’10” with a tattoo on his right hand.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
